ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.41

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 92329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in ICL Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ICL Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.