Hyduke Energy Services (TSE:HYD) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Hyduke Energy Services Inc (TSE:HYD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Hyduke Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 59,000 shares traded.

Hyduke Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$699,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.18.

About Hyduke Energy Services

Hyduke Energy Services Inc, an integrated oilfield services company, manufactures, distributes, and repairs oilfield equipment and supplies in Canada and internationally. The company's Manufacturing and Fabrication segment engages in the design, manufacture, refurbishment, and repair of land-based drilling rigs, well servicing rigs, drilling support equipment, workover support equipment, and storage tanks, as well as custom steel fabrication activities.

