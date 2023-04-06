HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 11.1%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shot up 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27. 74,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 243,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several brokerages have commented on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 22.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,209 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,656,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 316,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 123,396 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

