HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 11.1%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shot up 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27. 74,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 243,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.
Several brokerages have commented on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
