Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.31

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.31 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7.06 ($0.09). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09), with a volume of 6,330,082 shares trading hands.

Hurricane Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £143.88 million, a P/E ratio of 361.50, a PEG ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Featured Stories

