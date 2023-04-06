Humankind Investments LLC Invests $35,000 in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKD opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

