Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,168 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.87. 1,107,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,800,530. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

