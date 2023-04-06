Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $311.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.29%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

