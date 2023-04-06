Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $10.54 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.54 or 0.00037491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $142.86 million and $9.53 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00135185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00055658 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,549,325 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

