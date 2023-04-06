Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $913,924.45 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

