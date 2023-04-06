Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9 %

HON stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $191.16. 805,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,231. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

