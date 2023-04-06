holoride (RIDE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $24.27 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, holoride has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $24.27 million and approximately $119,995.17 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,895.86 or 0.06751332 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00063607 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00022132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017677 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03994999 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $71,692.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars.

