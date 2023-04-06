Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.09. 989,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

