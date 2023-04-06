Hofer & Associates. Inc Sells 1,208 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hofer & Associates. Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.16. 267,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

