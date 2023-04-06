Hofer & Associates. Inc Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 7.4% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

SPYV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 220,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,497. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

