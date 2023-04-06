Hofer & Associates. Inc Purchases Shares of 1,930 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hofer & Associates. Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,860,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after purchasing an additional 425,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,560,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.23. The stock had a trading volume of 268,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,231. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

