Hofer & Associates. Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,082. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.27 and its 200-day moving average is $207.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

