High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.90

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.90 and traded as high as C$15.66. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$15.49, with a volume of 12,987 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In other news, Director Scott A. Brison acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,675.00. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

