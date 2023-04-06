High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.90

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.90 and traded as high as C$15.66. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$15.49, with a volume of 12,987 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
High Liner Foods Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.92.
High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Scott A. Brison acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,675.00. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
Further Reading
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.