HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $355.35

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.35 ($4.41) and traded as low as GBX 343 ($4.26). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 345.50 ($4.29), with a volume of 502,278 shares changing hands.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 110.30. The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,504.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 352.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 355.24.

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,043.48%.

Insider Activity at HgCapital Trust

About HgCapital Trust

In related news, insider Jim Strang bought 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £49,702.96 ($61,727.47). In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Erika Schraner purchased 14,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £49,942.44 ($62,024.89). Also, insider Jim Strang purchased 15,016 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £49,702.96 ($61,727.47). 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

