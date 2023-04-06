Hess (NYSE:HES) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

Hess stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average is $136.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

