Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $261.17

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $261.17 and last traded at $259.26, with a volume of 66913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.
Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.
Insider Transactions at Hershey
In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 16.1% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 38.1% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,419,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
