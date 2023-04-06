Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08). Approximately 1,301,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,912,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Helium One Global Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.06 million, a P/E ratio of -317.00 and a beta of 0.72.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

