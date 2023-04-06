HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Director Alan Schriesheim Sells 20,000 Shares

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
HEICO Stock Performance
HEI-A traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.91. 124,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.04.
HEICO Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEICO (HEI-A)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.