HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Director Alan Schriesheim Sells 20,000 Shares

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI-A traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.91. 124,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.04.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

