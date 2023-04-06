Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,648,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262,559 shares during the period. Hecla Mining comprises approximately 1.7% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 1.09% of Hecla Mining worth $36,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,635,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,909,563. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -42.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

