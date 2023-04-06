HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.17. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.
HealthWarehouse.com Stock Up 2.9 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.
HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile
HealthWarehouse.com, Inc is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.
