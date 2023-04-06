HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,323 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.22% of HealthEquity worth $63,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 151.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after buying an additional 769,908 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $50,183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 236.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 271,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.5 %

HQY stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.65. 80,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About HealthEquity

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.