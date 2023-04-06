Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCAT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Price Performance

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $693.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 96.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 948,234 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $8,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,439,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 587,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $5,216,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.