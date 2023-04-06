Head to Head Contrast: WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) versus Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WisdomTree and Oppenheimer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

WisdomTree currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Given WisdomTree’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. WisdomTree pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oppenheimer pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree and Oppenheimer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 2.90 $50.68 million $0.27 21.70 Oppenheimer $1.11 billion 0.36 $32.35 million $2.61 14.06

WisdomTree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Oppenheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11% Oppenheimer 2.84% 3.98% 1.09%

Summary

WisdomTree beats Oppenheimer on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses. The Asset Management segment consists of fee income earned on AUM from investment management services of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. The Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, institutional equities sales, trading, and research, taxable fixed income sales, trading, and research, public finance, and municipal trading. The Corporate/Other segment pertains to legal, compliance, accounting, and internal audit activities. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

