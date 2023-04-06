HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,667 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $38,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,837,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,211,000 after purchasing an additional 96,510 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,061,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,155 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.42. The company had a trading volume of 442,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

