HC Wainwright Cuts I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $25.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for I-Mab’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

I-Mab Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Institutional Trading of I-Mab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in I-Mab by 770.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 338,675 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

