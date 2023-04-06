Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $189.00 and last traded at $189.00. 26 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.71 and a 200-day moving average of $173.76.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

