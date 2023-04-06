Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,294,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $73,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,615,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,859,000 after purchasing an additional 51,663 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 184,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

HALO traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.03. 200,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. SVB Leerink lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,693.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,693.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

