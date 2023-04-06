HaloSource (LON:HAL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95.
HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.
