Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,121 Average Price Target from Analysts

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,121 ($26.34).

HLMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,260 ($28.07) to GBX 2,295 ($28.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($27.01) to GBX 2,190 ($27.20) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,153.62 ($26.75) on Thursday. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 1,855.30 ($23.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,597 ($32.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,142.56. The company has a market cap of £8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,715.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

