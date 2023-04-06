H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Danske upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

