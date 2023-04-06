Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $34.81

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.81, but opened at $35.96. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 6,905 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Grupo Simec Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.31.
About Grupo Simec
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

