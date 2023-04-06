Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $34.81

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.81, but opened at $35.96. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 6,905 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.31.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSE:SIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 15.64%.

(Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.