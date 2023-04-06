Grin Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Grin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $861,320.36 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,002.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00324735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.00558736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.51 or 0.00451779 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

