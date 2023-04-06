Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Haynes International worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Haynes International

In other news, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 18,922 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,010,813.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,953.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 18,922 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,010,813.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,953.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,522 shares of company stock worth $2,332,995 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haynes International Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAYN. Noble Financial started coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $590.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.11 million. Analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Articles

