Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 136.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 29,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $23.63 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $410.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $25,137.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,916.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP R. Parrish Little sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $30,810.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,390.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $25,137.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,916.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,038 shares of company stock worth $3,199,577. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

