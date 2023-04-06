Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 192.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globus Medical Price Performance

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GMED opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.