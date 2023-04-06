Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $366,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.
Insider Activity
Fluor Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of FLR stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.20.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
Featured Articles
