Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $80.38 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.51.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,796,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,455 shares of company stock worth $18,396,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

