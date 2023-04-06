Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $756,000 Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 2,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,216,000 after purchasing an additional 795,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after buying an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,729,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 586.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 333,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $192.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -662.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.59 and a 200-day moving average of $183.84. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.40.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.