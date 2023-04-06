Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 14,805 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of RES stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.77. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. RPC’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

