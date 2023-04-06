Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.93 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 60,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,127,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.19. 85,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,381. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $75.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.