Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 569 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

USMV traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.28. 1,857,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

