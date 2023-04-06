Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,179 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

