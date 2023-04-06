Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,968 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83.

