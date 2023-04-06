Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,979 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.69. The company had a trading volume of 174,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,373. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.15.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.