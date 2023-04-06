Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,045 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.

BLV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,257. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $88.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

