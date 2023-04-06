Greenridge Global Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Greenridge Global decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Flexible Solutions International in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 4.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.
